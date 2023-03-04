UrduPoint.com

Woman Strangles Her Mother-in-law To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman strangled to death her mother-in-law over the family feuds in Mohallah Amanpura in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station in the early hours of Saturday.

Police sources, while quoting the family of the victim, have said that the relations of Sajida Bibi with her mother-in-law Balqees Bibi were worse over some domestic issues.

On Saturday, both exchanged hot words over some issue and to get rid of daily quarrel, Sajida Bibi closed her mother-in-law and strangled her to death and fled away.

Police handed over the body after the autopsy at THQ Hospital. Case was registered against the nominated accused and launched a haunt to apprehend him.

