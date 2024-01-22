Woman succumbed to burn injuries

A woman was killed after suffering from burn injuries, rescuer said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A woman was killed after suffering from burn injuries, rescuer said.

Kaneez Bibi, 65, wife of Abdullah, resident of Mukhtar town encountered the mishap while fitting the gas cylinder at kitchen of her home.

All of sudden the fire flared up that engulfed her led to her death.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed and as per initial inquiry, the incident caused by negligence of the victim. She was moved to Nishtar hospital by the rescue workers.