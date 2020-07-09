Woman succumbs to burn injuries in Faisalabad

A married woman, who received burn injuries while cooking a couple of days ago, succumbed to her injuries at Allied hospital here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A married woman, who received burn injuries while cooking a couple of days ago, succumbed to her injuries at Allied hospital here on Thursday.

According to police, Imrana Bibi (25) w/o Umair resident of Sahiwal was busy in cooking at her house when suddenly her clothes caught fire.

She received severe burn injuries and was rushed to local hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in precarious condition where she died.

Police have handed over the body to her relativesafter completing necessary formalities.