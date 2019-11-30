UrduPoint.com
Woman Suffocated To Death, 12 Years Old Girl Unconscious In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:22 PM

A woman died, while his 12 years old granddaughter fell unconscious due to suffocation here at Lower Islamkot when they left the gas heaters on

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A woman died, while his 12 years old granddaughter fell unconscious due to suffocation here at Lower Islamkot when they left the gas heaters on.

According to police sources, owing to the freezing temperature Naqeeb Ullah left gas heater on in the night when her mother and 12 years old daughter had gone to bed for sleeping, later the room was filled with gas.

In the morning when the family members opened door of the room they found the elder lady dead and 12 years old girl fainted who was immediately shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where doctors declared her position critical.

Last year, more than 10 people including minors had lost their lives in the district owing to gas load shedding or low pressure.

