Woman Teacher Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:49 PM

Woman teacher shot dead by unknown assailants

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) ::A woman school teacher of government middle school was shot dead by unknown assailants and made their escape good in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Adenzai Police Station, Chakhdara, Police confirmed the incident here on Friday.

According to detail, in the village of Adam Dheri, a teacher of Government Middle School Masmat Nazish Bibi, wife of Adnan Adil, resident of Talash Shamshi Khan was on her way to school for her duty in the morning when some unidentified miscreants on motorcyclists opened fire, killing her on the spot.

The eye witnesses also confirmed the incident and said that the school teacher was coming out of her car when some unidentified motorcyclist opened fire and killed her on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the body was shifted to Chakdara Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem by the local police.

The Chakdara Police Station has registered the case against and started a search operation for the arrest of the killers of the school teacher.

