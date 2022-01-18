UrduPoint.com

Woman Thief Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Rawalpindi Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested a woman thief and recovered stolen amount Rs 460,000 and valuables from her possession in the jurisdiction of City Police station

According to a police spokesman, a local shopkeeper filed an application with the city police station that a woman had stolen Rs 460,000 while he was busy in cleanling his shop.

After committing crime, the woman managed to escape from the scene.

City police conducted raids and arrested the accused.

A case was registered against her and further investigation was underway.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the police team and directed to expedite crackdown against those who deprived citizens of their valuable assets.

