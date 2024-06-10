Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Qadarpur Raan police have arrested a woman thief and recovered stolen valuables from her possession during a special operation launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of theft in the area, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed team to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The police team under the supervision of DSP Gulgasht Division Saif Ullah launched a special operation and arrested a woman thief identified as Najma.

The police recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.8 million including gold ornaments, silver jewellery, cash, watches, cloths and other household items from her possession by tracing ten cases from her.

Further investigations were underway from her and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.