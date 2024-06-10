Open Menu

Woman Thief Held, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered

Qadarpur Raan police have arrested a woman thief and recovered stolen valuables from her possession during a special operation launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Qadarpur Raan police have arrested a woman thief and recovered stolen valuables from her possession during a special operation launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of theft in the area, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed team to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The police team under the supervision of DSP Gulgasht Division Saif Ullah launched a special operation and arrested a woman thief identified as Najma.

The police recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.8 million including gold ornaments, silver jewellery, cash, watches, cloths and other household items from her possession by tracing ten cases from her.

Further investigations were underway from her and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Women Gold Silver From Million

Recent Stories

6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash rec ..

6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered

7 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar acci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident

7 minutes ago
 No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Min ..

No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC

7 minutes ago
 Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj ..

Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C' ..

Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship

4 minutes ago
Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratit ..

Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his con ..

4 minutes ago
 Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

11 minutes ago
 Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon C ..

Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024

4 minutes ago
 Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's F ..

Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement

36 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh

37 minutes ago
 9 new private member bills introduced in Senate

9 new private member bills introduced in Senate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan