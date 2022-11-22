Woman, three children injured in Abbottabad accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people including a woman and children were injured when a carry van (dabba) fell into a deep ravine near Silhad Forest check post in Abbottabad.

Abbottabad Rescue 1122 informed on Tuesday that a van, carrying five passengers to Abbottabad fell into a ravine while taking a sharp turn.

The Rescue 1122 said that the cause of the mishap was over-speeding.

Four people including a woman and three children, whose identity was not ascertained, were retrieved from the wreckage and shifted to DHQ Abbottabad.