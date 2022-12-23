Woman throws acid on husband, cut finger

An infuriated woman allegedly threw acid on her husband and cut his finger with an axe in the limits of Terkhani police station, on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :An infuriated woman allegedly threw acid on her husband and cut his finger with an axe in the limits of Terkhani police station, on Friday.

Police have registered a case against the woman on the report of her husband and started investigation.

According to police sources, Tariq and his wife Maryum, resident of Chak 239-GB, had dispute over some domestic issues. On the day of the incident, both once again exchanged hot words with each other. Maryum got enraged and she threw acid on Tariq. She also cut his finger with an axe. The injured was rushed to hospital.

The accused woman managed to escape.