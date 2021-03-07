Woman tortured, assaulted criminally in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A married woman was tortured and criminally assaulted by a man in Hafizabad.

According to police source, Neelam Shehzadi, whose husband is working in a foreign country, was alone in her house on Sagar Road Hafizabad when accused Ali Abbas barged into the house and criminally assaulted her.

On her resistance, he also tortured her badly. The accused also took away cell-phone, three-tola gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash.

The police have registered a case. The accused could not be arrested immediately.