Woman tortured to death

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man tortured a woman to death in Basti Azeempur, Jaffary Town, on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that they had received information that a woman had suffered wounds and was unconscious at her house in Basti Azeempur.

Rescuers along with an ambulance reached the scene and examined the woman who already had died.

According to police, a man had tortured the woman and fled. She was identified as 27-year-old Tayyaba Bibi, wife of Sabir. An investigation is ongoing.