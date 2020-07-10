UrduPoint.com
Woman Tortured To Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Woman tortured to death

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A woman was tortured to death by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in village Kandan Sayyan, Daska tehsil, on Friday.

According to police, Naveed, along with his brothers - Zafar Iqbal, Amjad Hussain, Tajamal Hussain - and sister Sajida Bibi, brutally tortured his wife namely Sadia over a family dispute, killing her on the spot.

Local police have arrested all the accused after registering a case.

Further investigation is underway.

