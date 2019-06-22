Woman tortured to death by her in-laws in Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A woman had allegedly been tortured to death by her in-laws in village Baaoun Kalan, Shakargarh tehsil.

According to the police, a local trader Tariq Mehmood's daughter, Neelam, was married to one Nouman about eight years ago, but the couple was issueless.

On Saturday, Tariq Mahmood was informed by the in-laws of her daughter that Neelam had committed suicide. However, the father believed his daughter was tortured to death by her in-laws.

Tariq told police that Neelam often used to complaint about her in-laws physical torture of her for not bearing children. He said there were several marks of torture on her daughter's body.

Police handed over body to the family for burial after autopsy and registered a case against the in-laws including husband Nouman.