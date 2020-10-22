Woman tortured to death by in-laws

DIPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) ::A newly-wed woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in a nearby village on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in village Mirzapur, Dipalpur where in-laws of 19-year-old Robina severely tortured her over domestic dispute.

As a result, Robina died while her in-laws hanged her body with ceiling fan to give the impression of suicide and hide their crime.

Police have shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem and started investigation.