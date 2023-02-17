Woman tortures to death 10-year-old stepson

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman on Friday tortured to death her five-year-old stepson, here in the limits of Mirpur police station.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Raees was beaten by his stepmother Shaguta Shaheen with an iron pipe.

The boy was in a critical state, when shifted to Ayub Medical Complex where he succumbed to injuries.

The Mirpur police registered a murder case under section 302 and arrested the accused, Shagufta Shaheen.

The body of the boy has been handed over to the family after completion of medicolegal formalities.

Yasir, father of the boy, separated from his wife and kept the child in his custody. He, then, tied the knot with Shagufta Shaheen a few months ago.