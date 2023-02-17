UrduPoint.com

Woman Tortures To Death 10-year-old Stepson

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Woman tortures to death 10-year-old stepson

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman on Friday tortured to death her five-year-old stepson, here in the limits of Mirpur police station.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Raees was beaten by his stepmother Shaguta Shaheen with an iron pipe.

The boy was in a critical state, when shifted to Ayub Medical Complex where he succumbed to injuries.

The Mirpur police registered a murder case under section 302 and arrested the accused, Shagufta Shaheen.

The body of the boy has been handed over to the family after completion of medicolegal formalities.

Yasir, father of the boy, separated from his wife and kept the child in his custody. He, then, tied the knot with Shagufta Shaheen a few months ago.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Wife Mirpur Women Family From

Recent Stories

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come un ..

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come under attack

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

37 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

37 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

37 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.