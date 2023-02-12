Woman trashed over child fight in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was booked for trashing and injuring his sister-in-law over children quarrel in Pind Mallhi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday.

Lubna Wajhat has reported to the police that her two years old son Shujjat was playing with his 3 years old cousin Shadab in the courtyard when he fell down while playing.

She added that her brother-in-law Jawaad Khan started beating her son and when she intervened, he took out an iron rod and severally beat her.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused and started haunt to arrest him.