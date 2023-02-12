UrduPoint.com

Woman Trashed Over Child Fight In Hassanabdal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Woman trashed over child fight in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was booked for trashing and injuring his sister-in-law over children quarrel in Pind Mallhi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday.

Lubna Wajhat has reported to the police that her two years old son Shujjat was playing with his 3 years old cousin Shadab in the courtyard when he fell down while playing.

She added that her brother-in-law Jawaad Khan started beating her son and when she intervened, he took out an iron rod and severally beat her.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused and started haunt to arrest him.

Related Topics

Police Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit ope ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit opening at Xposure

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039 ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039;s Council of Turkmenistan

8 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

11 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.