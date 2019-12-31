Woman truncated dead body packed in sack found

(@imziishan)

A turn cated woman dead body was found near Sarjani Town which was packed in sack in Karachi.According to media reports, the dead body was identified through CPLC then police contacted with family member of the woman

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) A turn cated woman dead body was found near Sarjani Town which was packed in sack in Karachi.According to media reports, the dead body was identified through CPLC then police contacted with family member of the woman.

According to CPLC that woman was identified as Naeema Fatima 53 who lived in Liaquat Abad.Police shifted body to hospital for postmortemPolice have taken all the evidence from spot and started investigation.