Woman, two children die, 7 injured as pickup falls into gorge

LOWER DIR, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) ::At least three people including a woman and two children were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger pickup van fell into a gorge in Asbanr area here on Wednesday.

SHO Asbanr said the ill-fated passengers, onboard a pickup van, were on the way to Asbanr when it fell into a ravine near Barameri, Nawagai area.

Three passengers including a woman, her minor sons and another child of the same family were killed and seven others injured in the incident.

Police Muharrar said the driver was unable to control the vehicle on a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge. The dead included Gul Pari, wife of Ali Sher, resident of Nawagai, Ilyas, son of Ali Sher and Sudais, son of Israr of Nawagai.

Local people and volunteers retrieved the bodies and injured from the broken vehicle and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara.