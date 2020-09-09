UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman, Two Children Die, 7 Injured As Pickup Falls Into Gorge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Woman, two children die, 7 injured as pickup falls into gorge

LOWER DIR, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) ::At least three people including a woman and two children were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger pickup van fell into a gorge in Asbanr area here on Wednesday.

SHO Asbanr said the ill-fated passengers, onboard a pickup van, were on the way to Asbanr when it fell into a ravine near Barameri, Nawagai area.

Three passengers including a woman, her minor sons and another child of the same family were killed and seven others injured in the incident.

Police Muharrar said the driver was unable to control the vehicle on a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge. The dead included Gul Pari, wife of Ali Sher, resident of Nawagai, Ilyas, son of Ali Sher and Sudais, son of Israr of Nawagai.

Local people and volunteers retrieved the bodies and injured from the broken vehicle and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Driver Vehicle Wife Same Van Women Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Afghanistan f ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

26 minutes ago

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

31 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

17 minutes ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

17 minutes ago

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar sys ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.