Woman, two children found dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a house in Faqirabad area here on Wednesday morning.

SP Faqirabad said the initial investigation suggested the woman and her two children were poisoned which led to their deaths.

However, he said the bodies have been shifted to LRH for post-mortem to ascertain the real cause of the deaths.

He said evidence has been collected from the scene and an investigation from various angles initiated into the incident.

APP/vak