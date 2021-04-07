UrduPoint.com
Woman, Two Children Killed, Two Injured In Cylinder Blast In Pizza Shop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Woman, two children killed, two injured in cylinder blast in Pizza shop

At least three persons including a woman and two children were killed while two sustained injuries in a cylinder blast at an eatery in Gulistan-e-Johar area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three persons including a woman and two children were killed while two sustained injuries in a cylinder blast at an eatery in Gulistan-e-Johar area on Wednesday.

According to police, a cylinder exploded in a pizza Shop, Crown Garden Apartment, Gulistan-e-Johar, resultantly, Fabia Ali 30/32 years, Fatima Ali 04 years and Abdullah Ali age 02 years were killed while Burhan and Waqar sustained injuries in the incident.

The killed and injured were shifted to Jinnah hospital.

