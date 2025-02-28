Open Menu

Woman, Two Minor Daughters Murdered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Woman, two minor daughters murdered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A woman and her two daughters were murdered by unidentified people in the limits of Lundianwala police station on Friday.

According to police, throats of all three family members were cut with a sharp-edged weapon in Chak No 632-GB.

The victims were identified as Irm Bibi (25), Kirn (5) and Fatima (2).

Police said Ibrahim, the husband of woman, and his brother Ismael, had disappeared after the murder.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the site.

City Police Officer Bilal Omar sought a report from SP Jaranwala and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

The police teams have been constituted to arrest the killers.

More Stories From Pakistan