Woman, two minors drown to death in Mardakhel Dam

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) ::A woman and two minor girls were drowned to death when their boat capsized in Mardankhel Dam in tehsil Banda Daud Shah here, police said on Wednesday.

Six persons of an ill-fated family were drowned after their boat capsized inside the lake of the dam. Later, the bodies of the deceased woman and two girls were recovered by the locals.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem.