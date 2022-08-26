Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers

A woman, along with her two minor sons attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a Gogera Branch Canal, in tehsil Jarranwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman, along with her two minor sons attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a Gogera Branch Canal, in tehsil Jarranwala on Friday.

According to details, Raj Bibi of Saim quarters, Jarranwala along with her sons Rehmat Ali, 6, and Ahmed Ali, 3, jumped into a Gogera Branch Canal near vocational training college over domestic dispute.

Reportedly, Rescue teams reached the site immediately and rescued the woman alive. However, search operations were continued to comb her sons, said rescue sources.