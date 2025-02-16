Woman University to host conference

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) is set to host its first two-day International Science and Arts Conference 2025, starting on February 17 on the Katchery Campus.

Scholars from across the country and abroad will participate in the event, presenting their research papers on various subjects. According to university spokesperson Anam Zahra, the conference will be held under the patronage of Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Paracha. The organizing committee includes Prof. Dr. Maimoona Yasmeen Khan, Dr. Asma Akbar (Director BIC & In-charge Department of Political Science and International Relations), Dr.

Khadija Kanwal (Director, Institute of CS & IT), Khurram Iqbal, and Dr. Kanwal Rehman (Chairperson, Department of Pharmacy).

Several faculty members are actively involved in organizing the event, including Dr. Diba Shehwar, Dr. Asiya Bibi, Dr. Madiha Akram, Sonia Nasir Khan, Dr. Saima Nasreen, Dr. Anam Javed, Dr. Hina Ali, Dr. Makia Nabi Bakhsh, Dr. Saadia Musharraf, Dr. Samira Mahboob, Dr. Rukhsana Bano, Dr. Adeela Haroon, and Dr. Zarmina Rashid.

The conference aims to foster academic collaboration, provide a platform for scholarly discussions, and promote interdisciplinary research in science and arts.