Woman wanted by police in 10 fraud cases arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a woman nominated in 10 cases of fraud and forgery.

According to a police spokesman, Hussainabad Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Shazia Nadeem, who was wanted by the police in 10 cases of fraud.

She will be produced in court on Friday, the spokesman added.

He added that on the direction of SSP Amjad Shaikh, the police have intensified actions against the proclaimed offenders and fugitives across the district.