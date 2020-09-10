UrduPoint.com
Woman Who Attempted Suicide With 8 Kids Now Leads A Happy Family

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:44 PM

A woman who was rescued by officials from a suicide attempt with her eight kids now leads a happy family, thanks to assistance arranged by officials from ration to building her home

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman who was rescued by officials from a suicide attempt with her eight kids now leads a happy family, thanks to assistance arranged by officials from ration to building her home.

Shahana Bibi, accompanying her eight (8) children, had attempted suicide at Head Muhammadwala few days back.

However, police officials present there prevented her from taking her own life and those of her kids few days back.

The woman was living in a small dilapidated house in miserable condition due to no money to buy food.

Assistant commissioner Ali Pur Mubeen Ahsan, taking notice of the incident, had arranged ration for the family and also got started construction/repair of her house with help from philanthropists to keep the family away from negative tendencies, official sources said.

