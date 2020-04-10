UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Who Came To Get Money Under Ehsas Progarm Dies In Stampede In Multan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm dies in stampede in Multan

There are conflicting reports as some people say she was an aged woman and died naturally while others say that she died as a result of stampede outside an office where the money under Ehsaas program was being disturbed among the citizens.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) A woman died during stampede outside a school where funds were being distributed among the citizens under Ehsaas Program in Multan here on Friday.

The woman who died is said to be 70 years old who reached there to get funds but could not survive due to huge rush and stampede outside the office established for Ehsaas Program. There was not rush but the negligence of the officials concerned who could not maintain discipline for the women coming there to get amounts under the said program.

A video showing police officials standing inside a building and a group ill-disciplined women outside the office went viral on social media.

The police officials were seen standing calm inside the building while there was no one who could control the visiting women.

Some locals said that the woman died as a result of huge crowd outside the office.

“She fell down and died as the other women ran to get money,” said Nadia Bibi, a local resident. Another woman said that she was an aged woman and suddenly fell down on the ground as there was nobody to hit her down.

Related Topics

Multan Police Social Media Died Money Women

Recent Stories

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

34 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.