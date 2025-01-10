Open Menu

Woman, Who Got Married After 18 Years, Asks Single Parents To Gives Their Lives Second Chance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:59 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The woman, who got married on suggestion of her son after 18 years of gap, has advised single parents to give another chance to their lives.

, “I urge all single parents to give themselves a second chance in life and consider remarriage,” said Madiha Kazmi in a recent interview.

She said, “When I got divorced, my children were very young. For their sake, I decided I would never remarry,”.

She further explained, “In our society, it’s rare for a stepfather to accept a woman’s children, which made me hesitant about remarrying.”

Speaking about her second husband, Madihah said, “My first condition to him was that he must accept my children for me to proceed with the marriage.”

A few days ago, social media was abuzz with viral videos and pictures of Abdul Ahad, who arranged a second marriage for his mother Madihah Kazmi.

Abdul Ahad, who played a pivotal role in his mother’s remarriage, shared his perspective in an interview.

“Over the past 18 years, many proposals came for my mother, and we encouraged her to consider them, but she always refused. One day, when I came home from work, my mother mentioned a proposal suggested by my sister,”.

He added, “Initially, I didn’t take it seriously, as my mother had always dismissed the idea of remarriage. But after a couple of days, she brought it up again and asked me to speak to the person. That’s when I realized she was serious. It was a challenging step, but it had to happen,”.

During the wedding, even the officiating cleric was happy and remarked that it’s rare for a son to act as a witness in his mother’s marriage.”

Last month, when Abdul Ahad shared the photos and videos of his mother’s wedding on social media, they went viral, earned widespread appreciation and admiration from users.

