Woman Who Misbehaved With Police Officials Booked In Mansehra

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:45 PM

FIR registered against the woman described her as “unidentified person” accusing her of interfering into affairs of the state and threatening the police officials on duty.

MANSEHRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) A woman who misbehaved with police officials on Hazara Motorway was booked with local police station here on Friday.

The police registered FIR against the woman who introduced herself as wife of a colonel and threatened police officials of strict action for stopping her car. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aurangzaib Khan lodged complaint against the woman. The woman, however, was described as “unidentified person” on the FIR. The FIR said that the woman interfered into the matters of the state and threatened to the police official performing their duty on Motorway.

The cops were deployed on a contractual basis for CPEC security.

According to Mansehra police, no official on duty was suspended and neither any case was registered against the officials.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media wherein a woman introducing herself as wife of an army colonel threatened the police officials for stopping her car.

“I’m wife of a colonel and I will teach lesson to this child of Sobedar,” a middle-age woman shouted when police officials told her to wait unless the approval of a Naib-Sobedar standing at some distance.

She came out of her car, removed hurdles from her way and drove the car despite that the police officials repeatedly asked her to wait. Many other cars were also there in the queue.

The people strongly criticized the woman for misbehaving with the police officials for performing their duty on Hazara Motorway.

