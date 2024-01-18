MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Alpa Police on Thursday solved the blind murder case of a woman, by arresting her husband after a week her headless body was found near Basti Sahi Chawan on January 11.

According to police sources, the woman's body chopped in pieces was found stuffed in a gunny bag.

Taking notice of the case, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Muhammad Ayaz.

The police team after investigation arrested the accused Sikandar Hayat s/o Rabnawaz who confessed that he had a dispute with his wife Parveen d/o Altaf over some domestic issues.

The police also recovered the weapon used in murder. Further investigations were underway, police said.