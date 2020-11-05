FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a woman was found at a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted a body lying at a deserted place near Railway Colony Jhall Bridge and informed the Rescue-1122 and the area police.

A Rescue team shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and the police started investigation. The ill-fated woman appears to be in her mid -thirties, and her body had some blood spots. However, real causes of her death will be ascertained after postmortem, the police added.