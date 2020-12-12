DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have recovered a body of woman who was strangled by unknown accused in the limit of Daraban police station, said police source on Saturday.

According to sources, Hashu Bibi wife of Ghulam Qasim resident of Garah Mauladad ,a day before her body received ,had gone to see her daughter in Gandi Ashiq village.

The sources said the lady did not return her home all the night long. The next day her dead body was found in the outskirt of Gandi Ashiq in the fields , the lady was allegedly strangled by unknown people.

The sources said that injuries were also found on the neck and ears of the strangled woman.Her son Juma Khan identified her mother and lodged FIR with the Police Station Daraban against unknown accused.