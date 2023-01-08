FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The body of a woman was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 40-year-old woman near Mithai Wala Chowk, Waris Pura, and informed the rescuers.

A team visited the spot and later handed over the body to the area police.

The police sent the body to mortuary for her identification and ascertaining the causes of her death, he added.