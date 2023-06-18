FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The body of a septuagenarian woman was found from a deserted place in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of an aged woman lying at a deserted place near Jawad Club and informed the Rescue 1122.

The Rescue team handed it over to the Ghulam Muhammad Abad police who started investigation for its identification and ascertaining cause of death, he added.