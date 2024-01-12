Woman’s Body Found
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passerby witnessed the corpse of an 80-year-old woman lying near Sammundri Road and informed the police.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification and search of family members was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National polio immunization campaign concludes9 minutes ago
-
Three die as fire erupts in house9 minutes ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police9 minutes ago
-
Tarar dispels internal party discrepancy rumors7 minutes ago
-
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges7 minutes ago
-
AC gives Rs 45,000 for installation of electrical wiring for Public Library Kalat7 minutes ago
-
Successive US leaders upheld Kashmiris self-determination right: Dr. Fai5 minutes ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police5 minutes ago
-
Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
Kidnapping turns out to be money-extorting drama5 minutes ago
-
Saudi minister announces operational start of this year's Hajj season5 minutes ago
-
BHC upholds tribunal’s decision on Sardar Akhtar Mengal nomination papers5 minutes ago