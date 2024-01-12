Open Menu

Woman’s Body Found

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Woman’s body found

Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passerby witnessed the corpse of an 80-year-old woman lying near Sammundri Road and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification and search of family members was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Progress Women Family From

Recent Stories

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

3 minutes ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

9 minutes ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

12 minutes ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

9 minutes ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

9 minutes ago
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

9 minutes ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

7 minutes ago
 US banks report mixed results, see consumers as st ..

US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy

10 minutes ago
 France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

10 minutes ago
 US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium ter ..

US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term

10 minutes ago
 Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with e ..

Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan