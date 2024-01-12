Woman’s body found

Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Dead body of an octogenarian woman was found from Sammundri Road in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passerby witnessed the corpse of an 80-year-old woman lying near Sammundri Road and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification and search of family members was under progress, he added.