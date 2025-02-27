Open Menu

Woman's Body Found

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Woman's body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Samanabad police found a mutilated woman body from a deserted place here on Thursday.

Police said that some passersby witnessed a woman’s corpse lying at a deserted place in the street and informed police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the corpse borne signs of severe torture but real causes of her death would came into light after postmortem report.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

3 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

10 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

11 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

11 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

11 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

11 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

12 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan