Woman's Body Found
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Samanabad police found a mutilated woman body from a deserted place here on Thursday.
Police said that some passersby witnessed a woman’s corpse lying at a deserted place in the street and informed police.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.
Apparently, the corpse borne signs of severe torture but real causes of her death would came into light after postmortem report.
Further investigation was underway.
