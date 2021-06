FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a woman was found from Rakh Branch canal in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body in the canal and informed the Rescue 1122 and police.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over to the police which shiftedto a mortuary for postmortem.