Woman's Body Found From Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Body of a young woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young woman floating on surface of canal water near Faisal Hospital and informed Rescue-1122.
The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who dispatched it to mortuary of Allied Hospital while further investigation for her identification was under progress.