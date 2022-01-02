UrduPoint.com

Woman's Body Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Woman's body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Body of a young woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young woman floating on surface of canal water near Faisal Hospital and informed Rescue-1122.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who dispatched it to mortuary of Allied Hospital while further investigation for her identification was under progress.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Young Progress Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

20 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.