FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Body of a young woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young woman floating on surface of canal water near Faisal Hospital and informed Rescue-1122.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who dispatched it to mortuary of Allied Hospital while further investigation for her identification was under progress.