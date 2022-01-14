Dead body of a woman was found from a canal near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Dead body of a woman was found from a canal near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that locals spotted the body of an unidentified woman floating in canal water near Thatha Pull and informed the rescue office.

A rescue team reached the site and fished out the body and handed it over to Mansoorabad police.

Police shifted the body to mortuary.