UrduPoint.com

Woman's Body Found From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Woman's body found from canal

Body of an aged woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sahianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Body of an aged woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a female corpse floating on surface of water in the canal near Chak No.

143-RB and informed Rescue-1122.

Rescue-1122 officials fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigationfor her identification.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Women From

Recent Stories

FBR distributes Rs53 million among 1,007 winners o ..

FBR distributes Rs53 million among 1,007 winners of POS Sale Prize Scheme

5 minutes ago
 20 arrested on gambling charges

20 arrested on gambling charges

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Japan Issue Tsunami Warnings After Tonga V ..

Russia, Japan Issue Tsunami Warnings After Tonga Volcano Eruption

5 minutes ago
 CM Sindh announces setting up Trans-Indus Research ..

CM Sindh announces setting up Trans-Indus Research Institute under EFT

5 minutes ago
 Joint opposition throngs to protest against provin ..

Joint opposition throngs to protest against provincial LG law

8 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 other ..

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 others

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.