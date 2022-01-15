(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Body of an aged woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a female corpse floating on surface of water in the canal near Chak No.

143-RB and informed Rescue-1122.

Rescue-1122 officials fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigationfor her identification.