FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Body of a young woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station on Saturday evening.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old woman floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Thatha Bridge and informed Rescue-1122.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to area police for identification and further action, he added.