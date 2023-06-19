UrduPoint.com

Woman's Body Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Woman's body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A mutilated body of a young woman was found from Gugera Branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby spotted female body floating on surface of water in the canal near Chak No 41-GB and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body, which appeared to be 20 days old. It was sent to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

