The body of a woman was found from the fields in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said villagers informed the police about the body of a 35-year-old womanlying in the fields near Chak No 85-GB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The body of a woman was found from the fields in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said villagers informed the police about the body of a 35-year-old womanlying in the fields near Chak No 85-GB.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the body to a mortuary, and started investigation.