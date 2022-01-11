UrduPoint.com

Woman's Body Found From Fields

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Woman's body found from fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The body of a woman was found from the fields in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said villagers informed the police about the body of a 35-year-old womanlying in the fields near Chak No 85-GB.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the body to a mortuary, and started investigation.

