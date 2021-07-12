FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Body of a young woman has been found from room of a hotel in the area of Madina Town police station.

According to Police, a couple hired room in a hotel in Madina Town on Sunday and stayed in it at night.

However, on Monday morning, the hotel staff witnessed corpse of the lady lying on floor of the room while her roommate was absent from the spot.

Therefore, the hotel staff informed the area police who shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem and further investigation is under progress, spokesman added.