UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman's Body Found From Hotel Room

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Woman's body found from hotel room

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Body of a young woman has been found from room of a hotel in the area of Madina Town police station.

According to Police, a couple hired room in a hotel in Madina Town on Sunday and stayed in it at night.

However, on Monday morning, the hotel staff witnessed corpse of the lady lying on floor of the room while her roommate was absent from the spot.

Therefore, the hotel staff informed the area police who shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem and further investigation is under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hotel Young Progress Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

55 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.