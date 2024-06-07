FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The body of a woman was found from a sewerage drain in the area of Sadar police station.

According to the police, some passersby spotted a female body lying in a sewerage drain near Chak No. 240-RB Khojay Wala and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body, which was later on identified as 55-year-old Fatima Bibi, a resident of Chak No. 238-RB Awan Wala.

The ill-fated woman had left her house on June 2 for some domestic works but went missing. The accused strangulated her with a rope and threw her body in the drain.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.