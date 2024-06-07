Open Menu

Woman's Body Found From Sewerage Drain

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Woman's body found from sewerage drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The body of a woman was found from a sewerage drain in the area of Sadar police station.

According to the police, some passersby spotted a female body lying in a sewerage drain near Chak No. 240-RB Khojay Wala and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body, which was later on identified as 55-year-old Fatima Bibi, a resident of Chak No. 238-RB Awan Wala.

The ill-fated woman had left her house on June 2 for some domestic works but went missing. The accused strangulated her with a rope and threw her body in the drain.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress June Women From

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

20 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

28 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

34 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan