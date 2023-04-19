MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Police station on Wednesday recovered a woman's body hanging from the roof of her home in the limits of Daera Din Panah police.

Police took the husband into custody for investigation and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

They however didn't reveal the identity of the couple to the media.

However, the neighbours claimed that the couple frequently had scuffles with each other and noises came out of their house often.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.