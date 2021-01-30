(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Body of a young woman was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a suspect thing wrapped in a quilt at Jaranwala Road near Makkoana and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and opened the quilt in which corpse of a 30-year-old woman was wrapped.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused involved in killing the lady as well as tracing out her family.