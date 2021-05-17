UrduPoint.com
Woman's Body Found In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:31 PM

The body of an aged woman was found from canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The body of an aged woman was found from canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body lying near the brink of Rakh Branch Canal in Chak No 268-RB and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. The identity of the dead woman could not be ascertained immediately.

