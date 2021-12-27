Woman's Body Found In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:58 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A body of woman was found from nearby fields in the area of Satellite police station.
Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted a woman corpse lying in fields near chak 41 NB Khacharpur village and informed concerned police.
The�team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.
The victim was identified as Kaneeza Bibi,resident of chak no 41-NB.
Police registered a case and started investigation.