Woman's Body Found In Sargodha

Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:58 PM

Woman's body found in sargodha

A body of woman was found from nearby fields in the area of Satellite police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A body of woman was found from nearby fields in the area of Satellite police station.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted a woman corpse lying in fields near chak 41 NB Khacharpur village and informed concerned police.

The�team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The victim was identified as Kaneeza Bibi,resident of chak no 41-NB.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

