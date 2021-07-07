UrduPoint.com
Woman's Body Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Woman's body recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was found dead in the area of Atta Shaheed police station near here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that some passers-by spotted a body lying close to a quarry, near Pull 111 SB and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. The identity of the dead woman was yet to be determined,said police source.

